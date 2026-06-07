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NewsEducationNEET UG 2026 re-exam paper leak rumours fake, NTA warns of strict action
NEET RE-EXAM

NEET UG 2026 re-exam paper leak rumours fake, NTA warns of strict action

NEET 2026: In an official statement issued on Saturday, the agency clarified that reports suggesting the re-exam paper had been leaked or was being sold online are baseless. 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2026, 10:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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NEET UG 2026 re-exam paper leak rumours fake, NTA warns of strict action

NEET 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has dismissed claims circulating on social media and messaging platforms regarding an alleged leak, advance access, or sale of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination question paper, calling them "false and fraudulent."

Also Read: CBSE retains COEMPT for Re-Evaluation answer sheet scanning amid security overhaul

In an official statement issued on Saturday, the agency clarified that reports suggesting the re-exam paper had been leaked or was being sold online are baseless. 

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The NTA urged candidates and parents not to fall prey to misinformation being spread through social media channels and messaging apps.

The agency further warned that strict legal action would be taken against individuals or groups found creating, sharing, or promoting such misleading content. It reiterated its commitment to ensuring a fair, transparent, and secure examination process.

The clarification comes amid heightened scrutiny of the examination process following the controversy surrounding the NEET UG 2026 exam.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 second board exam result 2026 likely in June; Check complete details here

Rumours about a purported leak of the re-examination paper had triggered concern among students and parents ahead of the scheduled test.

Candidates have been advised to rely only on official communications issued by the NTA and avoid engaging with unverified claims or unofficial sources. The agency also urged students to report suspicious messages or offers related to exam papers immediately.

 

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