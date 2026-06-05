NEET UG 2026 Re-exam: Will NTA release exam city slip on June 7? Check date, time, and how to download
The National Testing Agency is expected to release the NEET UG 2026 re-exam city slip by June 7–8 to help students plan their exam travel. The re-exam will be held on June 21, 2026, while the official admit card will be released on June 14.
- The National Testing Agency is going to release the exam city slip soon.
- Once it is released, you will be able to download it from the official website.
- With the re-exam date already confirmed, every day counts as you have to plan travel and accommodation.
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The National Testing Agency is going to release the exam city slip soon, and candidates need to download it as soon as it is released. With the re-exam date already confirmed, every day counts as you have to plan travel and accommodation.
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Why is NEET 2026 being conducted again?
The original NEET UG exam held in May was cancelled. Paper leak concerns and ongoing investigations made it impossible to let those results stand. A re-exam was the only option. It's been scheduled for June 21, 2026, and that date is now fixed.
What is the exam city slip?
The city slip isn't your admit card. Don't confuse the two. It's a simpler document; it tells you which city your exam centre will be in. That's it. No specific address, no room number. Just the city and state, along with the exam date, reporting time, and gate closing time.
That information matters more than it might seem. If your centre ends up being in a different city, you need time to arrange travel, find a place to stay, and figure out logistics without scrambling at the last minute. The city slip gives you that runway.
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When will the NEET 2026 city slip be released?
NTA is expected to release the NEET UG 2026 city intimation slip by June 7 or June 8. Keep checking the official website; neet.nta.nic.in from June 7 onwards. Don't wait for someone to tell you it's out. Just check directly.
How to download NEET 2026 city slip?
Follow these simple steps:
Go to neet.nta.nic.in
Click on the "NEET UG 2026 City Intimation" link
Enter your application number and password
Fill in the security pin
Click the submit button
Download it and take a printout
Keep that printout somewhere safe. You'll likely need it for reference when planning your travel.
Details mentioned on the NEET UG 2026 city slip
The city slip will include:
Exam city
State
Exam date
Reporting time
Gate closing time
Important key dates
City Slip Release: Expected June 7–8, 2026
Admit Card Release: June 14, 2026
Re-Exam Date: June 21, 2026
Exam Duration: 3 hours 15 minutes
Exam Mode: Offline - pen and paper
Login Details Needed: Application number and password
June 21 isn't far away. Once the city slip drops, act on it quickly; check your city, sort out your travel plans, and make sure you're not making frantic arrangements the night before the exam. Keep the official website open in your tabs, get your documents organised, and go into exam day with one less thing to worry about.
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