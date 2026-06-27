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NEET UG 2026: Will NTA release re-exam result soon? Check latest update here

NTA is expected to announce the Re-NEET UG 2026 result soon after reviewing objections to the provisional answer key. The final answer key will be released first, and the result will be based on it.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 11:03 AM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 11:03 AM IST
NEET UG 2026: Will NTA release re-exam result soon? Check latest update here
Image Credit: file photo

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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