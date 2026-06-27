/NEET UG 2026: Will NTA release re-exam result soon? Check latest update here

The Re-NEET UG 2026 result is expected to be announced soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). After releasing the provisional answer key, the agency has now opened the objection window for candidates who appeared in the re-exam.
Students who appeared in the re-exam can challenge the provisional answer key until June 28, 2026, at 11:50 PM. Candidates who find any error in the answers can raise objections by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. Experts will review all the objections before preparing the final answer key.
Once the objection window closes and all challenges are reviewed, NTA will finalise the answer key. The Re-NEET UG 2026 result will be calculated and declared based on that final version. No exact date has been confirmed yet, but with the objection deadline on June 28, results are expected shortly thereafter.
1. Application Number
2. Date of Birth
3. Security Pin
Candidates are advised to keep their login details ready to avoid delays in their results.
Candidates can follow these simple steps to check their results:
Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in
Click on the "NEET UG Result 2026" link
Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin
Click the submit button
Your scorecard will appear on the display
Download your scorecard and save it for future use
The provisional answer key was released on June 25, and the objection window will remain open till June 28 (11:50 PM). After reviewing all the challenges, NTA will release the final answer key, which will be used to calculate the final results.
Candidates are advised to check the official NEET website for the latest updates regularly. The result is expected soon, so students should stay prepared and keep their login details ready to avoid any last-minute issues.
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