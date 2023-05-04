NEET UG Admit Card 2023: NTA NEET Hall Ticket Released At neet.nta.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

NEET UG Admit Card 2023: Candidates can download their NEET hall ticket by visiting the official NTA NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in. To download the NEET UG hall ticket 2023, candidates must enter their NEET application form 2023 number and date of birth. The official NEET 2023 website has two URLs for obtaining the NEET hall ticket. Students have petitioned the NTA to postpone the medical admission exam, citing a lack of preparation time. The NTA recently published the NEET 2023 exam city intimation slip to advise candidates in advance of the location of the NEET exam centre. This year, the NTA will hold the NEET 2023 exam for UG medical admission in 499 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

NEET 2023: Here's how to download the hall ticket

Visit the official website – neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for NEET UG Admit Card 2023

In the next step, enter the registration number and date of birth

Post submitting the details, NEET UG Admit Card will appear on the screen

Go through the same and download it

Take its printout for future reference

NEET 2023: Dress Code

Light clothes with long sleeves are not permitted. However in case, candidates come in cultural/ customary dress at the Examination Centre, they should report at least an hour before the last reporting time i.e. 12.30 pm so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination. Slippers, sandals with low heels are permitted. Shoes are not permitted.

NEET 2023: Exam syllabus and pattern

Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the NEET UG 2023 exam can get information regarding the NEET paper pattern, exam syllabus, exam duration and other important details from the NEET UG 2023 information bulletin provided by the NTA on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.