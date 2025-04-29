NEET UG Admit Card 2025: NTA Hall Tickets To Be Released Soon At neet.nta.nic.in- Steps To Download Here

NEET UG Admit Card 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the NEET UG 2025 admit cards on May 1 on its official website. Students who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website — neet.nta.nic.in — once they are available. To access the admit card, candidates will need to enter their application number, date of birth, and the captcha code shown on the screen. The NEET UG 2025 exam will be held on May 4 in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The NTA has already issued the exam city intimation slips.

Students appearing for NEET UG 2025 should carefully read all the instructions mentioned on the admit card once it is released. They must carry all the required items to the exam centre, including a postcard-sized photograph and any other documents listed on the hall ticket.

NEET UG Admit Card 2025: Steps to download hallt ticket here

Step 1: Go to the official website — neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says “NEET UG 2025 Admit Card” on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth, and other required details

Step 4: Click on the submit button. Your admit card will show up on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout to carry on the exam day

NEET UG Admit Card 2025: Marking scheme

The NEET UG 2025 exam consists of 180 compulsory questions, covering three subjects: Physics (45 questions), Chemistry (45 questions), and Biology (90 questions). The exam will last for 3 hours and is worth a total of 720 marks. For each correct answer, you will earn 4 marks, while for each incorrect answer, 1 mark will be deducted. If a question is left unanswered, no marks will be added or subtracted.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a portal where people can report any suspicious claims related to the NEET UG exam. This comes after the exam faced issues like an alleged paper leak. According to the notice, students or users can report three types of suspicious activity: websites or social media accounts claiming they have the NEET UG paper, individuals saying they have access to the exam content, and people pretending to be NTA or government officials.