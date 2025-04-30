NEET UG Admit Card 2025 Released At neet.nta.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

NEET UG Admit Card 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for NEET UG 2025. Students can now download their hall tickets from the official website — neet.ntaonline.in — using their login details like application number and date of birth. The NEET UG 2025 exam will be held on May 4 from 2 PM to 5 PM. The application process was open from February 7 to March 7. This year, around 23 lakh students have registered for the medical entrance exam, which will take place at over 5,000 exam centres across the country.

Students appearing for NEET UG 2025 should carefully read all the instructions on the admit card once it is released. They must carry a postcard-sized photograph and any other documents mentioned on the hall ticket to the exam centre.

The NEET UG 2025 exam will be held on May 4. As per the official notice, NTA will issue the admit cards on May 1, giving candidates time to download and review their details before the exam. Meanwhile, the exam city intimation slip has already been released. Candidates can visit the official website to check which city has been assigned to them.

NEET UG Admit Card 2025: Steps to download hall ticket here

Go to the official NTA NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link for NEET UG 2025 Admit Card on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials on the new page that opens.

Submit the details to view your admit card.

Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

The NEET UG 2025 exam will have a total of 180 compulsory questions. These questions will be divided among three subjects — 45 each from Physics and Chemistry, and 90 from Biology. The exam will last for three hours and will carry a total of 720 marks. For every correct answer, students will be awarded 4 marks. However, one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. No marks will be given or deducted for unanswered questions.