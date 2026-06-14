/Re-NEET admit card 2026: Key details candidates must check after downloading hall ticket

NEET UG Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2026 admit card soon on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.
Once released, registered candidates will be able to download their NEET hall ticket 2026 using their application number, password and security pin.
As the NEET admit card 2026 is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall, candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on it immediately after downloading.
After downloading the NEET admit card 2026, candidates are advised to check the following details mentioned on it.
1. Candidate's Name
2. Roll Number
3. Photograph And Signature
4. Date Of Birth
5. Gender And Category
6. Examination Date And Timing
7. Examination Centre Details
Check the complete address of the allotted examination centre, including:
8. Medium Of Question Paper
9. QR Code And Barcode
10. Important Instructions
If candidates notice any discrepancy in personal information, photograph, signature or examination details, they should immediately contact the NTA helpdesk and seek correction before the examination date.
Candidates are generally required to carry:
Even minor errors on the admit card can create issues during verification at the examination centre and later during counselling. Candidates should therefore download the hall ticket as soon as it is released and cross-check every detail carefully.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.