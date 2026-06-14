Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /Re-NEET admit card 2026: Key details candidates must check after downloading hall ticket

Re-NEET admit card 2026: Key details candidates must check after downloading hall ticket

NEET UG Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2026 admit card soon on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 06:38 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 06:48 PM IST
Re-NEET admit card 2026: Key details candidates must check after downloading hall ticket

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Re-NEET UG admit card 2026: Details candidates must check after downloading
NEET admit card 202612 min ago
2
former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau26 min ago
3
Trinamool Congress28 min ago
4
India women vs Pakistan women41 min ago
5
single parent category1 hr ago