NEET UG admit card 2026 to be out tomorrow at neet.nta.nic.in; Check steps to download hall ticket
NEET UG admit card 2026: The National Testing Agency is going to release the NEET hall ticket tomorrow for the NEET candidates. Once the NEET admit card 2026 is released, students will be able to download it at neet.nta.nic.in.
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NEET UG admit card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the release of the NEET UG admit card 2026 on April 26, 2026. Those candidates who have registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website neet.nta.nic.in. To download the NEET UG hall ticket 2026, candidates will need their login details.
Also Read: NEET UG dress code
NEET exam date and time 2026
The National Testing Agency will conduct the NEET UG 2026 exams on May 3, 2026. The mode of the exam will be offline in pen-and-paper mode across multiple examination centres in India and abroad. The NEET UG 2026 exam will be held in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. Students are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid ID proof to the examination hall. It must be noted that without these documents, students will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.
Key Highlights
Admit card release date: April 26, 2026
Official website: neet.nta.nic.in
Exam date: May 3, 2026
Mode of exam: Offline (pen-and-paper)
Conducting body: National Testing Agency
Where to download NEET UG admit card 2026
Candidates can download their admit cards only from the official portal:
- neet.nta.nic.in
The NTA has advised students to avoid third-party websites and rely only on the official website for downloading the hall ticket.
Also Read: JAC Board class 10th topper list 2026
Steps to Download NEET UG 2026 Admit Card
Once the NEET hall ticket is available on the official webiste, students can download by following the instruction given below:
Follow the step-by-step process below:
Step 1: Visit the official website — neet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for “NEET UG 2026 Admit Card”
Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and take a printout for exam day
Details Mentioned on NEET Hall Ticket
Once the NEET UG admit card 2026 is downloaded, students are advised to check the following details on the hall ticket: Candidate’s name and roll number
- Exam date and timing
- Exam centre name and address
- Photograph and signature
- Important instructions for the exam day
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