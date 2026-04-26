NEET UG admit Card 2026 out at neet.nta.nic.in: Direct link, steps to download

NEET UG admit card 2026: The National Testing Agency has released the NEET UG admit card 2026 today, on April 26, 2026. Those candidates who have registered for the NEET exam 2026 can now download their NEET hall ticket from the official website neet.nta.nic.in. The admit card is the most important document that needs to be carried to the examination hall along with a photo ID proof.

As per the officials, the NEET UG exam date is scheduled to be conducted on May 3, 2026, in offline (pen-and-paper) mode. The NEET exam 2026 will be held across multiple exam centres in India and abroad.

Over 22 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination this year, making it one of the largest entrance exams in the country.

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Where to download NEET admit card 2026

Once the NEET hall ticket is made available by the NTA, candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website.

neet.nta.nic.in

Students must know that the hall ticket is a mandatory document required for entry into the examination centre.

Details required to NEET hall ticket?

To download the NEET UG admit card 2026, students need to have the following details:

Enrollment Number Password Security Pin

Steps to download NEET UG hall ticket

To download the NEET admit card 2026, students need to follow these steps to access your hall ticket:

Candidates need to visit the official website — neet.nta.nic.in Then, click on the “NEET UG 2026 Admit Card” link Now, enter your application number, password, and security pin Click on Submit Download the admit card displayed on the screen Take a printout for exam day use

Details mentioned on NEET Admit Card 2026

The admit card contains important information such as:

Candidate’s name and roll number Exam date and timing Reporting time Exam centre name and address Centre code

Candidates are advised to verify all the details carefully after downloading the NEET hall ticket.

Students are required to strictly follow the prescribed dress code and all exam-day guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency. It is important to reach the examination centre well before the gate closing time, as late entry will not be permitted. Failure to follow any of these instructions may lead to disqualification from the examination.