NEET UG admit card 2026 tomorrow at 10 AM @neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG admit card 2026: The National Testing Agency will release the NEET UG admit card 2026 at the official website tomorrow, April 27, 2026, at 10 AM. Students who are going to appear for the NEET exam 2026 can get ready with their login credentials to download the NEET hall ticket at neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG admit card date and time have been confirmed by the NTA itself.

The NEET UG admit card link 2026 will be activated once the hall ticket is available on the official website.

Also Read: NEET dress code 2026

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The NEET UG will be conducted on May 3, 2026, in a single shift in different centres across India. The examination will take place from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM in offline (pen-and-paper) mode, with a total duration of 3 hours (180 minutes). The paper will carry 720 marks and will consist of questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, including Botany and Zoology.

NEET hall ticket download 2026

NEET admit card 2026 is the most important document taht need to be carried to the examination centre on the exam day. Along with the NEET hall ticket, students must carry their valid photo ID proof. It must be noted that without these documents, no entry will be given to the candidate.

To download the NEET admit card 2026, candidates will need their enrollment number and password. neet.nta.nic.in

Steps to download NEET UG admit card 2026

To download the NEET admit card 2026, students need to follow the instructions given below:

Visit the official website — neet.nta.nic.in Go to the “Candidate Activity” section Click on “NEET UG Admit Card 2026” Enter your Application Number and Password/Date of Birth Click on Submit Your admit card will appear on the screen Download the PDF and take a printout

Details mentioned on NEET admit card

After downloading, candidates must carefully verify the following details:

Candidate’s name and roll number Exam centre name and address Centre code Exam date and reporting time Important instructions and dress code guidelines

In case of any discrepancy (such as incorrect name or photograph), candidates should immediately contact the NTA authorities.

With the release of the NEET UG Admit Card 2026, candidates should download their hall tickets without delay and verify all details carefully. As the exam approaches, staying updated with official instructions and preparing strategically will be key to a smooth examination experience.