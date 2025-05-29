NEET UG Answer Key 2025 To Be Released Soon At neet.nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

NEET UG Answer Key 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key for NEET UG 2025 soon. While the exact date and time have not been officially announced, the answer key will be published shortly on the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. Once released, it will enable candidates to assess their performance and estimate their scores prior to the final result declaration.

NEET UG 2025 was conducted on May 4, with over 20 lakh candidates appearing for the prestigious medical entrance exam. The provisional answer key will contain the correct answers to all the questions asked, and candidates will be given the opportunity to raise objections if they find any discrepancies.

NEET UG Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

After the release, candidates can follow these steps to download the NEET UG 2025 provisional answer key: Visit the official website of NEET UG: neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link labeled “NEET UG 2025 Answer Key.” Enter your application number, date of birth, and the security pin shown on the screen. Click the “Submit” button to view the answer key. Download the PDF and save it for future use.

NEET UG Answer key 2025: Marking scheme

– Correct or most appropriate answer: Candidates will be awarded +4 marks.

– Incorrect answer: -1 mark will be deducted for each wrong response.

– Unanswered or marked for review: No marks will be awarded (0 marks).

In special cases:

– If multiple options are found to be correct, candidates who have selected any one of the correct options will receive +4 marks.

– If all options are deemed correct, +4 marks will be awarded to all candidates who attempted the question.

– If a question is incorrect or dropped, +4 marks will be granted to all candidates, regardless of whether they attempted the question or not.

As per the official information bulletin issued by the NTA, the NEET UG 2025 results are expected to be declared on June 14, 2025. Once the results are announced, candidates can view them by logging into the official website using their credentials. The final answer key will be published either alongside or shortly before the result announcement.