NEET UG Answer Key 2025 To Be Released Soon At neet.nta.nic.in- Steps To Check Marks Here

NEET UG Answer Key 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key for NEET UG 2025 soon. While the exact date and time have not been officially announced, the answer key will be published shortly on the official website, i.e. neet.nta.nic.in. Once released, it will enable candidates to assess their performance and estimate their scores prior to the final result declaration.

NEET UG 2025 was conducted on 4th May, 2025, with over 20 lakh candidates appearing for the prestigious medical entrance exam. The provisional answer key will contain the correct answers to all the questions asked, and candidates will be given the opportunity to raise objections if they find any discrepancies.

NEET UG Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download Here

After the release, candidates can follow these steps to download the NEET UG 2025 provisional answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG: neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘NEET UG 2025 Answer Key’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4: Enter your application number, date of birth, and the security pin shown on the screen correctly and submit it.

Step 5: After submission, the NEET UG provisional answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download the PDF and save it for future use.

NEET UG Answer key 2025: Marking Scheme

For every correct answer or the most appropriate answer, candidates will be awarded +4 marks and there will be a penalty of one mark (-1) for every incorrect answer. And if candidates have not answered the question or marked it for review then no marks will be awarded to them.

If multiple options are found to be correct for a question, candidates who have selected any one of the correct options will be awarded +4 marks. In cases where all options are deemed correct, +4 marks will be given to all candidates who attempted the question. Additionally, if a question is identified as incorrect or is dropped from the evaluation, +4 marks will be granted to all candidates, irrespective of whether they attempted the question or not.

As per the official information bulletin issued by the NTA, the NEET UG 2025 results are expected to be declared on June 14, 2025. Once the results are announced, candidates can view them by logging into the official website using their credentials. The final answer key will be published either alongside or shortly before the result announcement. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.