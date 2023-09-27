NEET UG Counselling 2023: NEET Round 4 Seat Allotment Result DECLARED on mcc.nic.in- Direct Link Here

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional result of NEET Stray vacancy round. Candidates who opted for admissions via this round can check and download the seat allotment result from the official website--mcc.nic.in. MCC has allotted seats on the basis of choices submitted by the candidates. After the announcement of the NEET UG 2023 stray vacancy round result, successful candidates must report to their allocated colleges by September 30, 2023, to secure their admission to the MBBS and BDS programs. Over 40 allotments in this round are at AIIMS, check the NEET UG Stray vacancy allotment PDF below.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Direct Link To Check Allotment

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Steps To Check Allotment

Step 1: Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link to download the seat allotment result.

Step 3: The seat allotment result in PDF format will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Review the information provided in the document to check for any discrepancy.

Step 5: Download it as a PDF and save it for future reference.

According to the official notice, in case of any discrepancy in the result, candidates are advised to inform the respective authority i.e. MCC of DGHS immediately upto 4.30 PM on September 27, 2023, through email on the given email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com. Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of the final result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.