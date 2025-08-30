NEET UG Counselling 2025: Deadline For Round 1 Resignation Extended Till September 3- Check Details Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Resignation: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially extended the deadline for the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Resignation facility. The last date to resign is 3rd September, 2025. All the candidates who want to resign from their seat which has been allotted to them without forfeiting their security deposit then they can do it by 5 PM on 5th September, 2025.

"The Resignation facility for Round-1 of UG Counselling 2025 without Forfeiture of Security Deposit has been extended upto 05:00 P.M of 03.09.2025”, says the official notice.

Candidates must know that if they were allotted seats and have already reported to the college can also withdraw their seats by the deadline. Additionally, they will have to physically report to their allotted college if they wish to resign from their seats and get the resignation letter. And candidates who were not allotted any seats don't have to report to any college for resignation and can exit freely.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Documents Required

For NEET UG 2025 counselling, candidates are required to carry essential documents including the NEET UG 2025 admit card and scorecard, Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates, birth certificate (if the date of birth is not mentioned in the Class 10 certificate), category certificate for SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD candidates (if applicable), domicile certificate for State Quota seats, passport-size photographs matching the ones uploaded in the NEET application, migration certificate (if applicable), and a medical fitness certificate.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added more medical colleges as designated disability centres for issuing certificates under the PwBD category as per NMC guidelines for MBBS admissions in 2025-26. Candidates can visit these centres, along with the existing ones, to get examined and obtain disability certificates. The PwD portal for Round 2 of NEET UG Counselling 2025 will remain open until 12:00 noon on September 9, 2025. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.