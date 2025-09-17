NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Round 2 Result Released At mcc.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here
NEET UG Counselling 2025: Applicants registered for Round 2 can view their seat allotment results on the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in, scroll down for more details.
NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result today, September 17, 2025. Registered candidates can view their allotment status on the official website, mcc.nic.in. Those allotted seats must report to their respective colleges between September 18 and 25, 2025. Institutes will verify the data of joined candidates on September 26 and 27, 2025.
What is the role of the MCC in the counselling process?
The MCC/DGHS will conduct counselling for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats, 100% seats in Deemed Universities, and Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU, BHU including Institutional/Domicile Quota). It will also cover ESIC, AFMC (only registration part), and IP University (VMMC & SJH, ABVIMS & RML, and ESIC Dental, Delhi – 15% AIQ + 85% Institutional Quota). In addition, 100% seats in AIIMS, 100% seats in JIPMER, and B.Sc. Nursing (only Central Institutes) will be included.
NEET UG 2025: Here's how to check seat allotment
Step 1: Go to the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 seat allotment.
Step 3: Enter your application number, password, and other required login details.
Step 4: Submit the information to view your allotment result on the screen.
Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future use.
NEET UG 2025; direct link to download result here
NEET UG 2025: Documents required for medical college admissions
- NEET UG 2025 admit card and scorecard
- Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and passing certificates
- Birth certificate (if not mentioned in Class 10 certificate)
- Category certificate for SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD candidates (if applicable)
- Domicile certificate for State Quota seats
- Recent passport-size photographs (same as used in the NEET application)
- Migration certificate (if applicable)
- Medical fitness certificate
In NEET UG 2025 counselling round 2, ESIC Medical College, Hyderabad has added 9 seats, while Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, Belagavi has added 158 seats under the Deemed/Paid Seats Quota and 30 seats for the NRI category.
As per the MCC notification, registration and choice filling for round 3 will be open from September 29 to October 8. Data verification is scheduled for October 18 and 19. The stray vacancy round will be held from October 22 to October 29. The academic session is set to begin on Monday, September 22.
