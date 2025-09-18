NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Withdrawn Result For Round 2, Revised Allotment List To Be Out Soon At mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has withdrawn the seat allotment result of round 2 NEET UG 2025 due to significant data error. A government medical college had mistakenly reported twice the actual number of available seats, which resulted in candidates being allotted seats that didn’t exist. To address this, the MCC has paused the reporting process. The final result will be released soon on the official website, i.e. mcc.nic.in.

The result was scheduled to be released on 18th September, 2025 but now due to data error, the committee has withdrawn the result, this will also affect the reporting process.

“Candidates are advised to wait for the Revised Final result of Round-II of UG Counselling 2025 before proceeding for reporting”, says the official notice.

NEET UG 2025: Here's how to check seat allotment after the release

Step 1: Go to the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 seat allotment.

Step 3: Enter your application number, password, and other required login details.

Step 4: Submit the information to view your allotment result on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future use.

For NEET UG 2025 medical college admissions, candidates will be required to present several important documents. These include the NEET UG 2025 admit card and scorecard, Class 10 and 12 mark sheets along with passing certificates, and a birth certificate (if the date of birth is not mentioned in the Class 10 certificate). Reserved category candidates such as SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and PwD must provide their respective category certificates, while a domicile certificate is mandatory for those applying under State Quota seats. Additionally, candidates should carry recent passport-size photographs (matching those used in the NEET application), a migration certificate if applicable, and a valid medical fitness certificate.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.