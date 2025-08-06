NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Window Closes Today At mcc.nic.in- Check Steps To Register Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to close the re-extended registration window for Round 1 of NEET UG 2025 counselling today, August 6. Candidates who are eligible but have not yet registered still have a final opportunity to complete their application process by visiting the official website — mcc.nic.in. As per the updated schedule, the registration window will remain open until 3 PM, after which no new applications will be accepted. Additionally, students who have already registered can make corrections or reset their registration details until 12 noon today, in case of any errors or changes. The deadline to pay the counselling fee is 6 PM today. The choice filling and locking facility, which allows candidates to select their preferred colleges and courses, will be available until 8 AM tomorrow, August 7.

Candidates are advised to review their selections carefully before submitting, as these choices will be considered for the seat allotment process. MCC has urged students to complete all steps within the given time frame and keep checking the official portal for further updates regarding seat allotment and reporting.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Revised schedule

– Registration for Round 1 has been extended and will now close on August 6, 2025, at 3 PM.

– The option to reset registration details is available until 12 noon on August 6, 2025.

– The payment window for the counselling fee remains open until 6 PM on August 6, 2025.

– The choice filling process will continue until 8 AM on August 7, 2025.

– Candidates can lock their choices between 8 PM on August 6 and 8 AM on August 7, 2025.

– Seat processing for Round 1 will be conducted from August 7 to August 8, 2025.

– The Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on August 9, 2025.

– Candidates allotted seats will need to report to their allotted institutes between August 9 and August 18, 2025 to confirm admission.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to register here

Step 1: Go to the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ section.

Step 3: Find and click on the NEET UG 2025 Registration link.

Step 4: Enter the required information, set a password, and complete the registration form.

Step 5: Pay the counselling registration fee through the available online payment methods and download the confirmation receipt.

Step 6: Save a copy of the filled application form and take a printout for future reference.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Documents required

— NEET UG 2025 admit card and result/scorecard

— Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets and passing certificates

— Birth certificate (only if the date of birth is not mentioned in the Class 10 certificate)

— Caste/category certificate for SC, ST, OBC, EWS, or PwD candidates, if applicable

— Domicile certificate (mandatory for candidates applying under State Quota)

— Recent passport-size photographs (should match the one used in the NEET application form)

— Migration certificate (if required by the institution)

— Medical fitness certificate issued by a registered medical practitioner

More than 12 lakh students have cleared the NEET UG exam this year. These qualified candidates will now be vying for around 1.15 lakh MBBS seats offered by government and private medical colleges across the country.