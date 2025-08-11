NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Choice Filling Window Closing Today At mcc.nic.in- Here’s How To Check Allotment Results

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the Round 1 choice filling and locking window for NEET UG Counselling 2025 at 11:59 PM tonight, August 11, 2025. Candidates who have not yet submitted or locked their preferred colleges and courses are advised to complete the process before the deadline. Only those who lock their choices on time will be considered for the Round 1 seat allotment.

The choice filling facility, which was initially set to close earlier, was extended by MCC until August 11, giving candidates extra time to make their selections. As per the current schedule, the Round 1 seat allotment results are expected to be announced today itself. However, MCC has not officially confirmed whether the announcement will be delayed following the extension of the choice filling deadline. After the results are announced, candidates can check them on the official website, mcc.nic.in. They will have to log in using their credentials to access and download their allotment letter.

NEET UG 2025: Counselling details

Candidates who secure a seat in Round 1 of NEET UG Counselling must download their allotment letter and visit the allotted college within the given dates to confirm their admission. Those who are not allotted a seat, or wish to try again, can participate in the upcoming counselling rounds. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will share complete reporting instructions along with the Round 1 results.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the link for the Round 1 seat allotment result.

Step 3: Enter your login details to sign in.

Step 4: Check and download your allotment status.

Step 5: Keep a printed copy for future use.

Meanwhile, postgraduate medical aspirants are waiting for the NEET PG 2025 answer key, cut-off scores, and results. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) held the exam on August 3 in a single shift across 301 cities at 1,052 centres. More than 2.42 lakh candidates took the computer-based test. The official NEET PG cut-off will be announced along with the results.