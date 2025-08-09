NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Schedule Revised, Seat Allotment Result On August 11 At mcc.nic.in- Check Details Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Revised Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the schedule of round 1 allotment again. All the candidates who are interested in taking part in round 1 allotment can now check the updates schedule on the official website, i.e. mcc.nic.in.

Candidates must note that the result of NEET UG round 1 allotment will be released on 11th August, 2025 which was initially scheduled to be out today, i.e. 9th August, 2025. Candidates will have to login into their account by entering their application ID and password to make any changes in their preferences.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Revised Schedule: Updated Schedule

Choice filling for round 1 admissions will be open from 8th August, 2025, to 9th August, 2025, until 11:59 PM, followed by choice locking on 9th August, 2025, from 6 PM to 11:59 PM. The seat allotment result for Round-1 will be declared on 11th August, 2025. As per the original schedule, candidates listed in the merit list must complete document verification and report to their allotted colleges by 18th August, 2025. Additionally, colleges will verify the details of admitted candidates between 19th and 20th August, 2025, and confirm the seats. Notably, the revised schedule has not changed the reporting deadline.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Revised Schedule: How to Check Result Once Out

Step 1: Go to the official website- mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the tab of UG counselling on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Click on the link of round one seat allotment result.

Step 4: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 5: Enter the required details like your NEET UG roll number and password.

Step 6: Your seat allotment result will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check your result and download the allotment letter for future use.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.