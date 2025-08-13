NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Released At mcc.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the provisional results for Round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2025 on its official website, mcc.nic.in. The list contains seat allotment details for candidates who took part in the first round of undergraduate medical and dental counselling. As per the MCC notice, 26,608 candidates have been allotted seats in this round. Applicants can check their allotment status through the official PDF result available online. Any errors or discrepancies in the provisional result must be reported to the MCC of DGHS via email before 11:00 AM on August 13, 2025. After this deadline, the result will be treated as final.

NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Schedule Event Date Registration and fee payment July 21 to August 3, 2025 Choice filling July 22 to August 11, 2025 Choice locking August 6 to August 11, 2025 Processing of seat allotment August 10 to August 11, 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result August 12, 2025 Round 1 reporting To be scheduled

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to check here

Step 1: Go to the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for UG Medical Counselling.

Step 3: Find and select the link titled “Provisional Result of Round 1 UG 2025.”

Step 4: Open the result link or directly access the PDF provided.

Step 5: Download the PDF and check your allotment details using your roll number and other required information.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Documents required