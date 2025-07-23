NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Matrix Released For MBBS, BDS Admission At mcc.nic.in- Check Details Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially released the round 1 seat matrix counselling result for admissions into MBBS and BDS courses. All the candidates who have participated in the counselling process will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) officially began the NEET UG 2025 counselling registration on July 21, 2025. This year, the counselling process will be conducted in three main rounds, followed by a stray vacancy round to fill any remaining seats.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘NEET UG Counselling Registration 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details and register yourself.

Step 5: Login using the registered details and fill the application form correctly

Step 6: Upload the required documents according to the instructions and pay the application fees.

Step 7: Submit the form and download it for future reference.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.