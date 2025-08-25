NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Begins On August 29, Schedule To Be OUT SOON At mcc.nic.in- Steps To Register Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that Round 2 of NEET UG Counselling 2025 will begin on August 29, 2025. Candidates who wish to take part in this round can apply through the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in. Originally scheduled to start on the same date, the second round marks an important opportunity for students who either did not get a seat in Round 1 or wish to upgrade their allotted seat. The MCC has also informed that the detailed counselling schedule for Round 2 will be shared soon through an official notification.

As per the official notice, “In order to include newly authorized MBBS seats in Round-2 of UG Counselling 2025, the competent authority has decided to start the Round-2 of UG Counselling 2025 from 29th Aug., 2025 tentatively. However, the revised schedule for Round-2 will be published shortly."

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to register here

Go to the official MCC website: mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, open the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ section.

Click on the link for NEET UG 2025 Registration.

Enter the required details, set a password, and complete the registration form.

Pay the registration fee online and keep the confirmation page safe.

Download the completed counselling form and take a printout for future reference.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Documents required

NEET UG 2025 admit card and scorecard

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets along with passing certificates

Birth certificate (if the Class 10 certificate does not mention date of birth)

Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD), if applicable

Domicile certificate (mandatory for State Quota seats)

Recent passport-size photographs (same as uploaded in the NEET form)

Migration certificate, if required

Fitness certificate

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts NEET UG counselling for admissions to MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery), BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery), and other medical programmes under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ). These seats are available in government medical and dental colleges across the country. The remaining 85% of seats are filled through state-level counselling, organised by the respective state authorities on the basis of NEET UG scores.