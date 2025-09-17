NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today At mcc.nic.in- Check List Of Documents Required

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result today, September 17. Candidates who registered for the second round can check the merit list on the official website, mcc.nic.in, once released. Those allotted seats must report to and join their respective institutes to confirm admission. According to the schedule, MCC will verify the data of joined candidates on September 26 and 27.

What is the role of the MCC in the counselling process?

The MCC/DGHS will conduct counselling for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats, 100% seats in Deemed Universities, and Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU, BHU including Institutional/Domicile Quota). It will also cover ESIC, AFMC (only registration part), and IP University (VMMC & SJH, ABVIMS & RML, and ESIC Dental, Delhi – 15% AIQ + 85% Institutional Quota). In addition, 100% seats in AIIMS, 100% seats in JIPMER, and B.Sc. Nursing (only Central Institutes) will be included.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

NEET UG 2025: Here's how to check seat allotment

Step 1: Go to the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 seat allotment.

Step 3: Enter your application number, password, and other required login details.

Step 4: Submit the information to view your allotment result on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future use.

NEET UG 2025: Documents required for medical college admissions

NEET UG 2025 admit card and scorecard

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and passing certificates

Birth certificate (if not mentioned in Class 10 certificate)

Category certificate for SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD candidates (if applicable)

Domicile certificate for State Quota seats

Recent passport-size photographs (same as used in the NEET application)

Migration certificate (if applicable)

Medical fitness certificate

In NEET UG 2025 counselling round 2, ESIC Medical College, Hyderabad has added 9 seats, while Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, Belagavi has added 158 seats under the Deemed/Paid Seats Quota and 30 seats for the NRI category.

As per the MCC notification, registration and choice filling for round 3 will be open from September 29 to October 8. Data verification is scheduled for October 18 and 19. The stray vacancy round will be held from October 22 to October 29. The academic session is set to begin on Monday, September 22.