NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Remains ‘Unchanged’, Reporting Resumes- Check Details

NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Result 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the official notice saying that round 2 counselling results for the National Eligibility Test (NEET) UG 2025 remains ‘unchanged’. The committee has cancelled the round 2 merit list on Thursday and students were told that physically reporting to the allotted colleges has been cancelled. But now, the reporting has been resumed.

The official notice says that, “In supersession to earlier notice dated 18.09.2025 at 04:30 PM (Ref. U-11011/07/2025-MEC), it is hereby clarified that the result remains unchanged as declared on 18.09.2025 at 11:40 AM. Hence, the candidates are advised to download the allotment letter and proceed for reporting as per schedule without any change”.

NEET UG 2025: Here's how to check seat allotment after the release

Step 1: Go to the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 seat allotment.

Step 3: Enter your application number, password, and other required login details.

Step 4: Submit the information to view your allotment result on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future use.

For NEET UG 2025 medical college admissions, candidates will be required to present several important documents. These include the NEET UG 2025 admit card and scorecard, Class 10 and 12 mark sheets along with passing certificates, and a birth certificate (if the date of birth is not mentioned in the Class 10 certificate). Reserved category candidates such as SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and PwD must provide their respective category certificates, while a domicile certificate is mandatory for those applying under State Quota seats. Additionally, candidates should carry recent passport-size photographs (matching those used in the NEET application), a migration certificate if applicable, and a valid medical fitness certificate.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.