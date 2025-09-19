NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Withdrawn, Reporting Process Suspended

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) had announced the provisional NEET UG Round 2 seat allotment results on September 17, but the list has now been cancelled. A government medical college mistakenly reported double the number of seats available, prompting a revision of the merit list. Students are advised not to report to colleges until fresh dates are announced. The official notice states that, "MCC of DGHS, has received information from one of the Government Medical Colleges that they have inadvertently submitted twice the number of seats for Round-II of UG Counselling 2025 than those actually available with them and those seats have got allotted in Round II. As a result, the competent authority has directed to revise the result of Round-II of UG Counselling 2025 which was declared today. The Final result dated 18.09.2025 is being withdrawn for revision and the reporting has been put on halt. Candidates are advised to wait for the Revised Final result of Round-II of UG Counselling 2025 before proceeding for reporting."

After the revised results are released, candidates can view their seat allotment on the MCC website, mcc.nic.in, by logging in with their registration number and password. They can also download the allotment letter. In case of discrepancies, students may report issues by emailing mccresultquery@gmail.com.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Here's how to check

— Go to the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

— On the homepage, open the NEET UG counselling section and select the link for the NEET UG 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result.

— Log in using your registration credentials and password.

— The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

— Review the details carefully and take a printout for reference.

While reporting to the allotted colleges, candidates must carry essential documents such as the seat allotment letter, NEET admit card, NEET scorecard, result/rank letter, birth certificate, Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates, a valid ID proof, and caste certificate (if applicable).