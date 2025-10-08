NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today At mcc.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to release the NEET-UG 2025 Round 3 seat allotment results today, October 8. Candidates who registered for MCC counselling before the deadline can check their seat allotment status on the official website, mcc.nic.in, once the results are announced.

The NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment list will provide details such as candidates’ NEET ranks, allotted medical colleges, quotas, courses, and allotment statuses. Candidates allotted seats in this round are required to report to their respective colleges between October 9 and 17. The verification of joined candidates’ data by the institutes, along with data sharing by MCC, is scheduled to take place between October 18 and 19. If a candidate is not satisfied with their allotted seat, they can opt for an upgrade to a higher-preference choice they had earlier submitted. Additionally, candidates must download their MCC NEET UG counselling allotment order and carry it to the allotted college during the reporting period.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Click on the link for NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment result on the homepage.

On the new page, enter your login credentials.

Click Submit to view your seat allotment result.

Review and download your seat allotment result.

Save a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates must also bring a valid ID proof, Class 10 and 12 certificates, and any applicable caste, income, or PwD certificates. Additionally, they should carry at least eight passport-sized photographs identical to the one uploaded in their NEET UG application. The stray vacancy round is scheduled to run from October 22 to October 29, while the academic session will commence on Monday, September 22.

A total of 139 seats have been added for Round 3, including 42 in Delhi (NCT), 25 in Gujarat, 15 in Haryana, 25 in Maharashtra, 25 in Punjab, and 7 in Uttar Pradesh.