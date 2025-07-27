NEET UG Counselling 2025:Revised Schedule Out At mcc.nic.in- Check New Dates, Direct Link To Apply

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Medical Counselling Committee has officially released scheduled for the Round 1 counselling of NEET UG 2025. All the candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the counselling and check the revised schedule on the official website, i.e. mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Updated Schedule

According to the official notice, the registration window and payment window for round 1 counselling is now extended till 31st July, 2025. Additionally, candidates will be able to fill their choices on 31st July, 2025 and the time for the choice locking is from 4 PM to 11:55 PM on the same day, i.e. 31st July, 2025. However, the process of seat allotment will take place on 1st and 2nd August, 2025 and the seat allotment result will be out on 3rd and 4th August, 2025. And candidates will have to report to the allotted college from 4th August, 2025 to 8th August, 2025.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to Apply for Round 1

Step 1: Go to the official website- mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to register.

Step 4: Register yourself with your contact details then login into account using the registered details.

Step 5: Now the application form and enter your personal and academic information correctly.

Step 6: Then upload the required documents according to the instructions.

Step 7: Pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 8: Submit the form and download the page for future reference.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.