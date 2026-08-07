/NEET UG counselling 2026: Important notice for OCI and NRI candidates; Check NRI quota, process and eligibility here

The NEET UG Counselling 2026 process has begun, and the Medical Counselling Committee has released an important update for OCI and NRI candidates. Those who wish to apply under the NRI quota must complete a mandatory document verification process before moving ahead in counselling.
MCC has issued a notice stating that Overseas Citizen of India and Non-Resident Indian candidates have to verify their documents first, so their NRI quota eligibility can actually be confirmed. No verification, no choice-filling. That's the order of operations here.
Anyone applying under the NRI quota needs to go through MCC's NRI Document Verification Team. It's how they confirm you actually meet the eligibility bar for this category. MCC has clearly advised candidates to complete this process early to avoid any last-minute issues.
Once the verification is successfully completed, eligible candidates will be able to see both NRI quota seats and Unreserved (UR) seats during the choice-filling stage. This gives them more options and flexibility while selecting colleges and courses.
MCC has strongly advised candidates not to delay the verification process. If the verification is not completed on time, candidates may not be able to access NRI quota seats during counselling, which could affect their chances of admission.
One easy step to not mess up: when registering for counselling, there's a question asking if you want to apply for NRI quota seats. Select "Yes." Skip this, and none of the verification matters; only candidates who choose this option and complete verification actually get considered for NRI quota seats.
MCC's message is pretty simple, even if the stakes aren't: get your documents verified, and do it early. Candidates who stay on top of this, registering correctly and verifying on time, set themselves up for a counselling process that actually goes smoothly, instead of scrambling to fix things when NRI quota seats are already slipping away.
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