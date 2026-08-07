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NEET UG counselling 2026: Important notice for OCI and NRI candidates; Check NRI quota, process and eligibility here

MCC has directed OCI and NRI candidates to complete document verification to confirm their eligibility for the NRI quota in NEET UG Counselling 2026. Applicants must ensure all required documents are submitted by the deadline to avoid disqualification.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 11:59 AM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 11:59 AM IST
NEET UG counselling 2026: Important notice for OCI and NRI candidates; Check NRI quota, process and eligibility here
Image Credit: AI (Representative Image)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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NEET UG counselling 2026: Important notice for OCI and NRI candidates; Check NRI quota, process and eligibility here
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