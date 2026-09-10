/NEET UG counselling 2026: MCC round 2 NRI list released; Check important updates and seat allotment details here

The Medical Counselling Committee just dropped an important update for NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2. They've published the eligible candidate list, and it includes students whose category got shifted from Indian to NRI after document verification. If you're in the middle of this counselling process, this one matters.
MCC has released the list of eligible candidates for Round 2. In it, 135 candidates now show a provisional category change from Indian to NRI following a close review of their documents.
This change only applies to the 2026–27 undergraduate session. It's not final either. Everything gets checked again at the time of actual admission.
Along with this update, MCC has also announced that the Round 2 provisional seat allotment result will be released on September 11, 2026.
Candidates who filled their choices can check their result on the official MCC website once it is declared.
Here's the full timeline:
Seat matrix verification: September 1–2, 2026
Registration and payment: September 3–8, 2026
Choice filling: September 3–9, 2026
Choice locking: September 8–9, 2026
Seat allotment processing: September 9–10, 2026
Round 2 result: September 11, 2026
Reporting/joining: September 12–18, 2026
Institute verification: September 19, 2026
Candidates can follow these steps:
Go to the official MCC website: mcc.nic.in
Find the notice for the Round 2 eligible candidate list
Click the PDF link
Download it, then search for your name or details
Save it; you'll want this for later
If you've been allotted an NRI seat, pay attention here. Original documents are required at the time of admission no exceptions. Show up without them, and there's a real risk your admission gets cancelled.
This NRI-eligible list release is a meaningful step in the broader admission process, not something to skim past. Keep checking official updates regularly, and make sure your documents are sorted well ahead of time. It's a lot easier to avoid problems now than to fix them later.
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