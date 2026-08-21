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NEET UG counselling 2026: Round 1 allotment result released; Check your seat, college and admission details here

MCC has released the NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result, allotting 29,945 MBBS and BDS seats across various institutions.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 11:30 AM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 11:32 AM IST
NEET UG counselling 2026: Round 1 allotment result released; Check your seat, college and admission details here
Image Credit: NEET UG Counselling 2026

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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NEET UG counselling 2026: Round 1 allotment result released; Check your seat, college and admission details here
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