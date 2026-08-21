/NEET UG counselling 2026: Round 1 allotment result released; Check your seat, college and admission details here

The Medical Counselling Committee has finally released the Round 1 seat allotment result for NEET UG Counselling 2026. If you took part in the first round, you can now find out exactly which college and course you've been allotted through the official MCC website.
The Round 1 seat allotment result for NEET UG Counselling 2026 is now available online, and the numbers are substantial: 29,945 MBBS and BDS seats allotted in this round alone, according to official data.
That figure covers seats across:
All India Quota (AIQ)
Deemed Universities
Central Institutions
ESIC Institutions
To check your result, search your roll number or rank within the released PDF.
A handful of factors shaped the allotment:
NEET UG All India Rank
The candidate's category
Choices filled during counselling
Seat availability
Two paths forward, essentially:
Accept the seat, move ahead with admission and reporting, following the MCC schedule or wait for upgradation; sit tight for the next round, hoping for something better, within the rules
Here's the process:
Go to mcc.nic.in
Navigate to the UG Medical section
Click on the Round 1 Seat Allotment Result link
Open the PDF, search for your roll number or rank
Confirm your allotted college and course
Download it and save it
Go through every detail carefully:-
Name of the allotted college
Course
Quota
Any other relevant information
For medical aspirants, this result is a genuinely big milestone. Check it promptly, weigh your options carefully, and follow through with whatever the official schedule calls for next. Beyond that, the MCC counselling portal is where you'll want to keep checking for updates.
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