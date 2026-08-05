/MCC NEET UG counselling 2026 round 1: Registration starts today, result on August 17

MCC NEET counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun Round 1 registration for NEET UG Counselling 2026 today at the official website mcc.nic.in. According to the official schedule, registration and fee payment for this round will remain open till August 12 at 3 pm.
NEET counselling 2026 date
- Registration and fee payment: Open till August 12, 3 pm
- Choice filling: August 6 to August 13
- Choice locking: Available between August 12 and August 13
- Seat allotment process: August 13 to August 16
- Result declaration: August 17
- Reporting to allotted institute: August 18 to August 22
- Verification of joined candidates by institutes: August 23
How to fill NEET UG counselling form
- Register: Visit the MCC website (mcc.nic.in) and register using your NEET roll number, name, and other basic details.
- Login: Use the credentials created during registration to log in to your candidate dashboard.
- Pay the fee: Complete the counselling fee payment online through the available payment options before the deadline.
- Fill choices: Browse the list of participating colleges and courses, and add your preferred options in order of priority.
- Reorder choices: Rearrange your choice list carefully, since seat allotment follows your ranking strictly.
- Lock choices: Once satisfied, lock your final choice list within the given window no further edits are allowed after locking.
- Check result: On the result date, log in to check your seat allotment status.
- Report to institute: If allotted a seat, report to the respective institute within the specified dates with required documents for verification.
What candidates need to do
Candidates who are allotted seats in Round 1 will need to report to their respective institutes within the specified window, between August 18 and August 22.
Once candidates report, the participating institutes will carry out verification of their data on August 23.
Ahead of the counselling process, the Health Ministry has released step-by-step tutorial videos to guide candidates through registration, choice filling, and seat allotment on the MCC portal.
These are aimed at helping first-time users navigate the process smoothly and avoid errors that could affect their seat allotment.
Candidates are advised to complete each stage within the specified windows and keep checking the official MCC website for any updates or changes to the schedule.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.