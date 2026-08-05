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MCC NEET UG counselling 2026 round 1: Registration starts today, result on August 17

MCC NEET counselling 2026: Candidates who are allotted seats in Round 1 will need to report to their respective institutes within the specified window, between August 18 and August 22.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 10:26 AM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 10:47 AM IST
MCC NEET UG counselling 2026 round 1: Registration starts today, result on August 17

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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