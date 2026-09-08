/NEET UG counselling 2026: Round 2 seat allotment result to be declared on this date; Check key details here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is ending the registration window for Round 2 of NEET UG Counselling 2026 today. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, mcc.nic.in.
This year, a total of 659 new seats have been added for courses like MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing in Round 2, giving more opportunities to students.
Students who are allotted seats in Round 2 will have the option to upgrade their seats in Round 3. However, they must first report physically to the college assigned to them to confirm their admission.
Here are the key dates candidates should keep in mind:
Registration and fee payment: September 3 to September 8
Choice filling and locking: September 3 to September 9
Seat allotment processing: September 9 to September 10
Seat allotment result: September 11
Reporting to college: September 12 to September 18
In Round 1, more than 29,000 seats were already allotted.
Apart from MCC counselling, 85% of the state quota seats will be filled through state-level NEET UG counselling. This includes seats in government colleges as well as certain seats in private and minority institutions within each state.
Uttar Pradesh:
The Round 1 seat allotment result for UP NEET Counselling 2026 is available on dgme.up.gov.in. Candidates must report to their allotted colleges and confirm admission by September 14.
Andhra Pradesh:
The final Round 1 seat allotment result for MBBS seats is available on drntr.uhsap.in. The Round 2 counselling schedule is expected to be released soon by Dr NTR University of Health Sciences.
Gujarat:
Registration for Round 2 has already started. Candidates can fill their choices on medadmgujarat.org until September 11.
With deadlines approaching fast, candidates should not delay any further. Completing registration, filling choices carefully, and keeping track of important dates is crucial to securing a seat in medical courses. Staying updated and acting on time can make all the difference in this competitive admission process.
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