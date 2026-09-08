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NEET UG counselling 2026: Round 2 seat allotment result to be declared on this date; Check key details here

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 registration closes today, with the seat allotment result set to be announced on September 11. Candidates must complete the process on time, as new seats have been added and state counselling is also underway.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 01:20 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 01:20 PM IST
NEET UG counselling 2026: Round 2 seat allotment result to be declared on this date; Check key details here
Image Credit: NEET UG Counselling 2026

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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NEET UG counselling 2026: Round 2 seat allotment result to be declared on this date; Check key details here
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