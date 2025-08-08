NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Tomorrow At mcc.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

NEET Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to announce the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on August 9, 2025. All candidates who registered and participated in the first round of counselling will be able to check their allotment status once the results are declared on the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in. After the results are declared, candidates who are allotted seats will be required to report to their respective colleges or institutions and complete the admission formalities between August 9 and August 18, 2025. This process will involve document verification, payment of fees, and confirmation of admission.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important dates

Event Time Schedule (Server Time) Registration for Round-1 Extended up to 03:00 P.M. of 6th August, 2025 RESET Registration for Round-1 Available up to 12:00 Noon of 6th August, 2025 Payment for Round-1 Extended up to 06:00 P.M. of 6th August, 2025 Choice Filling for Round-1 Extended up to 08:00 A.M. of 7th August, 2025 Choice Locking for Round-1 From 08:00 P.M. of 6th August to 08:00 A.M. of 7th August, 2025 Seat Processing for Round-1 7th August to 8th August, 2025 Result Declaration of Round-1 9th August, 2025 Reporting for Round-1 9th August to 18th August, 2025

NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the NEET UG 2025 registration link.

You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your login credentials.

Press the submit button to view your seat allotment result.

Review your result carefully and download the file for reference.

Take a printout of the result and keep it safe for future use.

NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025: Choice filling process

Candidates should remember that only those who complete the choice-filling process can proceed to lock their preferences. It is important to lock the choices manually within the given time limit; otherwise, the system will automatically lock the last saved choices. Once the preferences are locked—whether by the candidate or automatically—they will be treated as final for the Round 1 seat allotment. No changes can be made after this stage, so applicants are advised to carefully review their selections and arrange them wisely based on their rank, the reputation of the college, and their preferred course.