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NEET-UG paper leak: CBI files 20,000-page chargesheet, court grants 3 days to submit document

The court granted 3 more days to CBI to file all the annexures in the charge sheet as the record is voluminous.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 11:09 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 11:09 AM IST
NEET-UG paper leak: CBI files 20,000-page chargesheet, court grants 3 days to submit document

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