The National Testing Agency (NTA) has debarred Aditya Motegaokar, the son of Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, the Latur-based coaching centre owner who was arrested by the CBI in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. As per the reports, NTA has suspended him from appearing for the medical entrance examination for two years.
Motegaonkar, founder of Renukai Chemistry Classes (RCC), a coaching institute with nine branches across Maharashtra, was arrested in May in connection with the leak of the NEET-UG 2026 chemistry paper, which forced the NTA to cancel the May 3 examination and announce a re-conducted test.
According to the CBI's submissions before a special court opposing Motegaonkar's bail plea, his son had attended coaching classes run by P.V. Kulkarni, a retired chemistry professor who sat on the NTA's paper-setting panel, where the leaked questions were allegedly shared.
The agency told the court that Motegaonkar had paid ₹5 lakh to obtain the leaked chemistry questions from Kulkarni.
Investigators say the trail was pieced together from digital evidence. A mobile phone recovered from Motegaonkar contained 36 images, including duplicates, with 132 handwritten chemistry questions, of which 111 were found to match the NTA's master question sets prepared for NEET-UG 2026.
The CBI said metadata analysis showed the images had been taken roughly ten days before the May 3 exam.
Kulkarni, described by investigators as the case's alleged kingpin, is accused of running informal coaching sessions in which he dictated questions and answers that students copied into notebooks, which the CBI says matched the actual paper.
The CBI's probe has since expanded well beyond Latur: the agency has arrested people across five states, with Motegaonkar counted as its tenth arrest in the case.
Under the debarment framework the NTA applies in unfair-means cases now anchored in the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 candidates found to have benefited from or been complicit in malpractice can be barred from NEET-UG for periods ranging from one to three years depending on the severity of the violation, as the agency has done in other cases arising from this year's exam cycle.
The broader case has also drawn political attention, with opposition parties staging protests in Latur and demanding accountability from the Union Education Ministry over the handling of the exam.
Separately, the Bombay High Court's Aurangabad bench has intervened on behalf of students caught up in the fallout: it recently directed the NTA to release the results of two candidates who had been listed only as CBI witnesses, not accused, after their results were withheld during the probe.
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