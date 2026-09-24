The CBI's probe has since expanded well beyond Latur: the agency has arrested people across five states, with Motegaonkar counted as its tenth arrest in the case.



Under the debarment framework the NTA applies in unfair-means cases now anchored in the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 candidates found to have benefited from or been complicit in malpractice can be barred from NEET-UG for periods ranging from one to three years depending on the severity of the violation, as the agency has done in other cases arising from this year's exam cycle.



The broader case has also drawn political attention, with opposition parties staging protests in Latur and demanding accountability from the Union Education Ministry over the handling of the exam.