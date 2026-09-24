Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /NEET-UG paper leak: NTA debars Latur coaching owner's son for 2 years

NEET-UG paper leak: NTA debars Latur coaching owner's son for 2 years

The agency told the court that Motegaonkar had paid ₹5 lakh to obtain the leaked chemistry questions from Kulkarni.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 10:18 AM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 10:18 AM IST
NEET-UG paper leak: NTA debars Latur coaching owner's son for 2 years

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Exclusive: Former India captain Aditi Chauhan reveals what Lionel Messi’s India tour exposed about Indian football
2
3
4
5