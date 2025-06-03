NEET UG Provisional Answer Key, OMR Sheet 2025 Released At neet.nta.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

NEET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the NEET UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key along with candidates' OMR sheets and recorded responses on its website, neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG is held annually for admissions to undergraduate medical and dental courses such as MBBS, BDS, BSMS, BAMS, and others across India. Candidates who find discrepancies in the answer key or have concerns regarding any question can submit objections by June 5, with a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. This year's NEET UG was conducted on May 4. The final answer key and results will be prepared after reviewing all objections. The NEET 2025 results, including scorecards, are expected to be declared by June 14.

Candidates can estimate their expected scores using the answer key and OMR sheet by following the official marking scheme. Each correct answer earns 4 marks, while 1 mark is deducted for every incorrect response. No marks are awarded or deducted for questions left unanswered. In cases where a question has multiple responses marked, 1 mark will also be deducted. The total marks for the NEET UG exam is 720.

NEET UG 2025: Steps to download answer key here

Step 1: Go to the official NEET website – neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “NEET Answer Key 2025” on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and submit the form.

Step 4: The provisional NEET UG 2025 answer key will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the answer key for future reference.

NEET UG 2025: Here’s how to raise objections

Step 1: Visit the official NEET UG 2025 portal at nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for “Answer Key Challenge” available on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in by entering your application number, test booklet code, and the captcha code.

Step 4: The questions and recorded responses will be displayed. Select the ones you wish to challenge and mark the correct options as per your understanding.

Step 5: Upload supporting documents such as references from standard textbooks or credible sources to justify your challenge.

Step 6: Submit your objections and complete the payment for each challenged questions

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET UG exam across 5,453 centres in over 500 cities throughout India. Over 22.7 lakh students had registered to appear for the examination.