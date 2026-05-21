NEET UG re-exam 2026: Fee refund portal goes live today, NTA shares important guidelines

NEET UG re-exam 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the fee refund portal for candidates appearing in the NEET UG Re-Examination 2026. The move comes after the cancellation of the earlier NEET UG exam following the paper leak controversy that triggered nationwide concern among students and parents.

Also Read: NEET re-exam: Education Minister reviews exam preparedness, orders strict security measures

According to the official notification, candidates can now submit their bank account details through the dedicated online refund module available on the official NEET website.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The refund process is being initiated for all registered candidates, and students will not be required to pay any additional fee for appearing in the re-exam scheduled for June 21, 2026.

The NTA clarified that candidates must carefully enter correct banking information, including account holder name, account number, IFSC code, and bank name, to ensure smooth transfer of the refunded examination fee. Authorities have warned that incorrect details may lead to delays or failed transactions.

NEET exam date 2026

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted on June 21 in offline pen-and-paper mode from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. An additional 15 minutes will be provided for documentation and verification formalities at exam centres.

NEET correction window 2026

Along with the refund facility, NTA has also opened a correction window allowing students to update their current address and preferred exam city choices.

However, the agency has made it clear that the medium of examination selected during the original application process cannot be changed.

Candidates who faced difficulties during the earlier May 3 examination due to centre-related issues have been advised to submit complaints and supporting documents to the NTA helpdesk through the official email ID.

Also Read: NEET Paper Leak Controversy: How many times has NEET faced paper leak allegations?

The re-examination decision was taken after allegations of question paper leaks and irregularities led to widespread protests and a CBI investigation.

The Ministry of Education and NTA have assured students that stricter security measures and improved monitoring systems will be implemented for the upcoming exam to maintain transparency and fairness.