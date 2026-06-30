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NEET UG Re-Exam answer sheets being evaluated, results expected soon: NTA sources

More than 10,000 objections have been received on the provisional answer key, with each challenge being examined thoroughly, sources added.

Published: Jun 30, 2026, 02:03 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 02:03 PM IST
NEET UG Re-Exam answer sheets being evaluated, results expected soon: NTA sources

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