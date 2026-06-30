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NEET UG Re-Exam, NTA reforms: Former ISRO Chief K. Radhakrishnan to brief MPs on July 1

Former ISRO chief K. Radhakrishnan will brief MPs on exam reforms as the panel reviews lessons from the NEET UG 2026 re-examination.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 03:39 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 03:39 PM IST
NEET UG Re-Exam, NTA reforms: Former ISRO Chief K. Radhakrishnan to brief MPs on July 1

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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