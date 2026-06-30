/NEET UG Re-Exam, NTA reforms: Former ISRO Chief K. Radhakrishnan to brief MPs on July 1

A Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education is scheduled to review the conduct of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination and the proposed reforms to strengthen the National Testing Agency (NTA) during a meeting on July 1.
Senior officials from the Ministry of Education and the NTA will brief the panel on the lessons learnt from the re-exam and measures being taken to improve the integrity of national entrance examinations.
Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K. Radhakrishnan, who heads the high-level committee constituted to recommend reforms in the functioning of the NTA, will present the committee's recommendations before the parliamentary panel.
The briefing is expected to focus on enhancing transparency, accountability and security in the conduct of competitive examinations.
The review comes in the wake of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, which was conducted following allegations of question paper leaks and other irregularities in the original exam.
The committee is expected to assess the conduct of the re-test, identify operational challenges and examine the effectiveness of the corrective measures implemented by the NTA.
According to reports, the meeting will also discuss broader reforms aimed at restoring public confidence in the country's examination system.
The proposed measures include strengthening surveillance mechanisms, improving exam security protocols, leveraging technology to detect malpractice and restructuring the NTA's examination processes.
Apart from reviewing the NEET UG re-examination, the parliamentary panel is also expected to deliberate on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on education, including its implications for teaching, learning and student employability.
Experts from academia and government are likely to participate in the discussions.
The panel's recommendations are expected to play a key role in shaping future reforms in the conduct of high-stakes entrance examinations, amid continued efforts by the Centre to strengthen the credibility and transparency of the NTA.
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