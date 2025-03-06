NEET UG Registration 2025 Ends Tomorrow At neet.nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Register Here

NEET UG Registration 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has advised candidates to complete the application form before the deadline. The registration started on February 7 and will remain open until March 7. Candidates can apply on the official website: neet.nta.nic.in. “Candidates are advised to complete the process at the earliest to avoid any last-minute difficulties. Candidates are requested to ensure timely submission of their application to avoid last minute rush,” as per the NTA.

The Supreme Court has upheld the regulations set by the Medical Council of India, now the National Medical Commission, making it mandatory for students planning to study medicine abroad to qualify for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) to obtain an Eligibility Certificate. This decision aims to maintain uniform standards in medical education and ensure the quality of medical professionals in India.

NEET UG Registration 2025: Important Dates

Application Submission: February 7 to March 7, 2025 (until 11:50 PM)

Last Date for Fee Payment: March 7, 2025 (until 11:50 PM)

Correction Window: March 9 to March 11, 2025

City Intimation Release: By April 26, 2025

Admit Card Release: By May 1, 2025

NEET UG 2025 Exam Date: May 4, 2025

NEET UG Registration 2025: Steps to register here

Go to the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the 'NEET (UG)-2025 registration and online application form' link on the homepage.

A new page will open on the screen.

Register yourself and fill out the application form.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

NTA has advised candidates to visit the official websites – nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in – regularly for the latest NEET UG 2025 updates. For any queries, candidates can call the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email at neetug2025@nta.ac.in.

NEET UG is a national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses. Besides MBBS, it is also used for admission to dental, Ayurveda, veterinary, nursing, and life sciences courses. It is one of the largest exams in India, with over 23 lakh candidates appearing last year.

The NEET UG exam is set to take place on May 4, 2025. It will be conducted from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM IST, lasting for a total of 180 minutes (3 hours).