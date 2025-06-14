NEET UG Result 2025: Final Answer Key Released, Scorecard To Be OUT SHORTLY At ntaresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

NEET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for NEET UG 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can view it on the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. As per the official information brochure, the NEET UG 2025 result is also expected to be declared today, June 14, 2025.

Along with the results, the cutoff marks for admission to medical colleges will be published. Last year, the cutoff was unusually high, with the minimum qualifying mark for the General and EWS categories standing at 162. Based on past trends and this year’s exam difficulty level, experts expect a slight dip in the cutoff. The NEET UG 2025 exam was conducted on May 4, with more than 20 lakh students participating across the country.

The NEET UG 2025 medical entrance exam was conducted on May 4 in a single shift, from 2 PM to 5 PM. The exam took place at 5,453 centres across more than 500 cities in India, with over 22.7 lakh candidates registered. The provisional answer key was released on June 3, and the objection window closed on June 5. Candidates could challenge the key by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question.

NEET UG 2025: Here's how to check final answer key

Go to the official website mentioned above.

On the homepage, click on the link for the NEET UG final answer key.

The final answer key PDF will appear on your screen.

Review all the answers according to your NEET UG question paper set.

Going by the past trends followed by the NTA, the NEET UG result is expected to be announced shortly. Typically, the final answer key is released just before the declaration of results. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official NEET UG website regularly for the latest updates on the result announcement.