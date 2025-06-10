NEET UG Result 2025 To Be OUT Soon At neet.nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

NEET UG Result 2025: The NEET UG exam was conducted on May 4, with over 20 lakh students appearing this year. As per the official information brochure, the results are likely to be declared on June 14, 2025. Once released, candidates can check their scores on the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. The cut-off marks for admission to medical colleges will be announced along with the results. Based on past trends and the level of difficulty of this year’s paper, the cut-off is expected to dip slightly. The provisional answer key, along with candidates' responses and question papers, has already been released by the agency. Candidates were given an opportunity to challenge the answer key by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question within a stipulated timeframe. These objections will be reviewed by subject experts, and if any are found valid, the final answer key will be updated accordingly.

NEET UG was conducted on May 4 in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam took place at 5,453 centres across more than 500 cities in India, with over 22.7 lakh candidates registered.

NEET UG Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official NEET websites — neet.nta.nic.in or exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘NEET UG 2025 Result’.

Step 3: Log in using your Application Number, Date of Birth, and the Security Pin displayed.

Step 4: Your result and the merit list will be shown on the screen.

Step 5: Download your scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

The qualifying marks for NEET UG 2025 depend on the cut-off, which is determined based on the percentile system. The exam carries a total of 720 marks. As per the marking scheme, candidates earn four marks for each correct answer, while one mark is deducted for every incorrect response.

Following the declaration of NEET UG 2025 results, the counselling process is expected to begin in July. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will oversee counselling for the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), whereas the respective state authorities will conduct counselling for the remaining 85% state quota seats.