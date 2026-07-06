/NEET UG Result 2026: Check how to download scorecard and verify your rank, marks

Re-NEET result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Re-NEET UG result 2026 online on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.
Candidates who have appeared for the Re-NEET 2026 can download their scorecards by logging in with their application credentials.
The NEET scorecard 2026 is one of the most important documents required for admission and counselling, as it contains the candidate's marks, All India Rank (AIR), qualifying status, and other essential details.
Before checking the NEET result 2026, candidates should keep the following details handy:
The scorecard contains important personal and examination-related information.
Candidates should verify all the details carefully after downloading it.
The following information is generally mentioned on the NEET scorecard:
Candidates must note that the exact format may vary slightly depending on the year and the information released by the NTA.
The NEET scorecard serves as the official proof of a candidate's performance in the examination. It is required during:
Admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BSMS, BUMS and other NEET-based courses
Candidates should preserve both digital and printed copies of the scorecard until the admission process is completed.
After downloading the scorecard, candidates should verify:
If candidates find any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the National Testing Agency through the official communication channels.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.