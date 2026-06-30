NEET answer key 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the NEET UG results 2026 in July, following the completion of the provisional answer key objection process.
While the exam conducting body, NTA, has not yet confirmed the NEET result expected date 2026, candidates can expect the NEET final answer key to be released ahead of the declaration of NEET result 2026, in line with previous years' practice.
The NEET provisional answer key 2026, along with candidates' recorded responses, was released on June 25. The objection window closed on June 28 after allowing candidates to challenge any discrepancies by paying a non-refundable fee per question.
Subject experts will now evaluate the objections before preparing the NEET final answer key. The NEET UG 2026 result will be prepared solely on the basis of the final answer key.
Although the NTA has not announced a specific schedule, reports suggest the final answer key may be published shortly before the results, with the scorecards expected to follow soon after in July.
Also Read: NEET result 2026 to be announced by July 15?
Once declared, candidates will be able to check their results by visiting the official NEET website and logging in using their application number, date of birth and security pin.
Once the NEET result 2026 link is activated, students will be able to check their result by following the instructions given below.
The NEET UG 2026 scorecard will contain the following information:
Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned on the scorecard. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) for rectification before the counselling process begins.
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