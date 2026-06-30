Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /NEET UG Result 2026: Here's when NTA may release final answer key

NEET UG Result 2026: Here's when NTA may release final answer key

NEET answer key 2026: Once declared, candidates will be able to check their results by visiting the official NEET website and logging in using their application number, date of birth and security pin. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 10:55 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 10:58 AM IST
NEET UG Result 2026: Here's when NTA may release final answer key

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
NEET UG Result 2026: Here's when NTA may release final answer key
neet result 20265 min ago
2
RRB JE Admit Card 20265 min ago
3
FIFA World Cup 20268 min ago
4
lohagad fort murder case11 min ago
5
Shashank Singh15 min ago