NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Result 2025 To Be Released Soon At mcc.nic.in - Steps to Check Here

NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Result 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result soon. However, the committee has not announced any new dates for the round 1 allotment result. Candidates who have participated in the MCC NEET UG counselling will be able to access their allotment result through the official website, i.e. mcc.nic.in after the release.

Previously, the committee extended the deadline of choice filling until 11th August, 2025. And initially the round 1 seat allotment result was also scheduled to be released on 9th August, 2025 but then it was postponed to 11th August, 2025 and no new dates have been announced yet.

NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Result 2025: Steps to Check the Allotment Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Find the section of ‘UG Medical Counselling’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now click on the link titled ‘Round 1 Seat Allotment Result- NEET UG 2025’

Step 4: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 5: Enter the required details like your application number, date of birth and security code correctly then submit it.

Step 6: After submission, your Allotment result will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check the result and download the allotment letter for future reference.

NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Result 2025: Counselling Process

In the choice filling and locking stage, candidates select preferred colleges and courses in order of priority.

Once choices are locked, they cannot be changed.

Seat allotment is done based on preferences, NEET rank, and reservation rules.

MCC publishes the seat allotment results online.

Candidates allotted a seat must report to the college with original documents, pay the admission fee, and complete joining formalities.

Further rounds, including Round 2, Mop-up Round, and Stray Vacancy Round, are held if seats remain vacant.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.