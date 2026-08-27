/Nepal floods: Tribhuvan University postpones MBS, MPA third semester exams

Tribhuvan University in Kathmandu has called off the third-semester regular examinations for its Master of Public Administration (MPA) and Master of Business Studies (MBS) programmes, which were due to be held on August 27, 2026.
The move comes as parts of Nepal grapple with the aftermath of a flash flood on the Bhote Koshi River, which has left several areas struggling with damage and disruption.
Citing the difficult conditions on the ground, the university's Faculty of Management issued an urgent notice informing students of the change in schedule.
The postponement is limited to the 2026 batch's third-semester regular papers for the two affected master's programmes.
Students who had been getting ready to sit for these exams have been told to hold off, as a fresh date will be announced later.
In its notice, the university said the disruption caused by the natural disaster made it necessary to defer the papers. It clarified that students do not need to report to their exam centres on August 27, and should instead wait for further communication before making any new arrangements.
As of now, Tribhuvan University has not released a new date for the postponed exams.
The notice states that a separate schedule will be issued once conditions allow. Students have been urged to rely only on official university communication for updates, rather than unverified dates that may circulate on social media or messaging platforms.
The exam postponement is part of the broader fallout from the flooding along the Bhote Koshi river system, which has disrupted normal life in the affected regions and triggered rescue and relief operations by the authorities.
For now, students awaiting the MPA and MBS third-semester papers have been advised to keep track of Tribhuvan University's official notices as the situation develops, and to prepare to appear for the exams once a revised timetable is announced.
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