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Nepal floods: Tribhuvan University postpones MBS, MPA third semester exams

As of now, Tribhuvan University has not released a new date for the postponed exams.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 10:41 AM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 10:41 AM IST
Nepal floods: Tribhuvan University postpones MBS, MPA third semester exams

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Nepal floods: Tribhuvan University postpones MBS, MPA third semester exams
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