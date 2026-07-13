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Nepal sends highest number of students to India, says AISHE report; Karnataka tops host states

AISHE report 2026: The report, covering the 2023-24 academic year, shows that Indian higher education institutions drew students from as many as 173 countries

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 10:53 AM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 10:53 AM IST
Nepal sends highest number of students to India, says AISHE report; Karnataka tops host states

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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