/Nepal sends highest number of students to India, says AISHE report; Karnataka tops host states

AISHE report 2026: Nepal continues to be the largest source of foreign students studying in India, according to the latest findings of the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE), released by the Ministry of Education.
The report, covering the 2023-24 academic year, shows that Indian higher education institutions drew students from as many as 173 countries, taking the total number of foreign students enrolled across the country's universities and colleges to 58,134.
Among all source countries, Nepal accounted for the single largest share of foreign students at 24.1 per cent — comfortably ahead of every other nation.
It was followed by the UAE at 7 per cent, while the United States and Bangladesh were tied at 5.9 per cent each.
Nigeria contributed 5.5 per cent and Zimbabwe 4 per cent. Together, these top 10 source countries made up nearly two-thirds, or 63.8 per cent, of all foreign students enrolled in India that year.
The overall numbers have seen a considerable rise from the previous year.
The 58,134 foreign students recorded in 2023-24 represent a significant increase from 48,726 in the 2022-23 survey, pointing to a steady rise in international interest toward Indian higher education.
At the same time, the report's findings have also drawn attention to the slow pace of implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, six years after it was first rolled out.
Among Indian states, Karnataka came out on top as the preferred destination for international students, hosting 7,914 foreign enrollees narrowly ahead of Punjab, which recorded 7,902 in comparison.
The survey further breaks down what international students in India are choosing to study. Undergraduate courses accounted for the bulk of enrolments at 73.6 per cent, followed by postgraduate programmes at 16.8 per cent.
Within the undergraduate category alone, 27,849 male students and 4,930 female students were recorded.
In terms of subject choice, Arts emerged as the most popular stream among foreign UG students at 32.1 per cent, followed by Science at 13.5 per cent, Engineering and Technology at 12.9 per cent, and Commerce at 12 per cent.
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