NEST 2025 Result OUT At nestexam.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

NEST 2025 Result: The results for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) have been declared today, i.e. 10th July, 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their result through the official website, i.e. nestexam.in. The results are joints declared by the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

Candidates are advised to verify all the details mentioned on the scorecard, such as their name, their roll number along with the name of the examination, subject-wise marks, total score achieved by them and their qualifying status.

NEST 2025 Result: Steps to Download the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- nestexam.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘NEST 2025 Result’ on the homescreen, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter all the required details like your Login ID and password correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: Your NEST exam result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download the page.

Step 7: Print out your mark sheet for future reference.

To be considered eligible for admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) or the University of Mumbai, applicants must have successfully completed their Class 12 or an equivalent qualifying examination in the year 2023 or 2024, securing a minimum of 60 percent aggregate marks. This academic requirement is mandatory and forms a crucial part of the eligibility criteria for both institutions. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.