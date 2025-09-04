New GST Reforms: School Supplies Like Pencils, Notebooks To Cost Less After Revision

The GST Council on Wednesday announced major rate cuts, making several stationery items tax-free. The list includes maps, hydrographic charts, atlases, wall maps, topographical plans, globes, pencil sharpeners, pencils (including propelling or sliding types), crayons, pastels, drawing charcoals, tailor’s chalk, erasers, exercise books, graph books, laboratory notebooks, and regular notebooks. Earlier, these items were placed under the 12% tax slab, except erasers, which attracted 5% GST.

“These reforms have been carried out with a focus on the common man. Every tax on the common man's daily use items has gone through a rigorous review and in most cases the rates have come down drastically,” said Nirmala Sitharaman after GST Counsil meeting.

Two-tier tax rate system

After the 56th GST Council meeting, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced significant Goods and Services Tax (GST) reductions, highlighting that the newly approved two-tier tax rate system will provide substantial relief to the common man. The Council approved the Centre’s proposal to simplify the indirect tax regime by introducing a dual slab system of 5% and 18%, along with a special 40% rate reserved for sin and luxury goods.

New rates in effect from THIS date

This reform will replace the current four-tier structure of 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28% with a streamlined two-rate framework. Under the new system, essential or “merit” goods will be taxed at 5%, while most goods and services will attract the standard 18% rate. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the revised rates will take effect from September 22, coinciding with the first day of Navaratri.

The decision is being seen as one of the biggest tax reforms since the introduction of GST in 2017.It also comes in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day assurance of delivering a “Diwali gift” through a major GST overhaul.