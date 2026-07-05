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New look for Delhi govt schools: 'Mission Kayakalp' brings modern, safer campuses

The CM said that Mission Kayakalp is being implemented with the support of district administrations; the Education Department; organisations contributing through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR); 

Published: Jul 05, 2026, 01:24 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 01:24 PM IST
New look for Delhi govt schools: 'Mission Kayakalp' brings modern, safer campuses

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New look for Delhi govt schools: 'Mission Kayakalp' brings modern, safer campuses
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